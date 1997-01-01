Side effect(s) of Benidipine

Read the side effects of Benidipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations, facial flushing, hot flushes and chest pressure.- Sensation, headache, dizziness, sleepiness and uneasiness.- Constipation, nausea and abdominal discomfort.- Ringing in the ear.- Redness, warm feeling in the fingers and stiffness in shoulders.- Urinary frequency.- Rash and itching.- Elevated liver enzyme.* Avoid excess dosage.