Side effect(s) of Benidipine

Read the side effects of Benidipine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, facial flushing, hot flushes and chest pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Sensation, headache, dizziness, sleepiness and uneasiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, nausea and abdominal discomfort.
ENT
-
Ringing in the ear.
Musculoskeletal
-
Redness, warm feeling in the fingers and stiffness in shoulders.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency.
Hypersensitive reactions
-
Rash and itching.
Metabolic
-
Elevated liver enzyme.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.