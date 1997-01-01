Side effect(s) of Benazepril

♦

nausea

Read the side effects of Benazepril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache and cough.- Dizziness, drowsiness, lightheadedness, fatigue, shock, anxiety, decreased libido, muscle tightness, sleeplessness, nervousness and tingling.- Low blood pressure.- Increased urea in blood.- Inflammation of pancreas/intestine, constipation,, vomiting and blood in stool.- Anemia and decrease in platelets.- Asthma, inflammation of bronchus/sinus/joint, difficulty in breathing, urinary tract infection, frequent urination, infection, impotence, hair loss, muscle/joint pain, weakness and sweating.*Avoid excess dosage.