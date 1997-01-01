Side effect(s) of Benazepril

Read the side effects of Benazepril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache and cough.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, lightheadedness, fatigue, shock, anxiety, decreased libido, muscle tightness, sleeplessness, nervousness and tingling.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Genitourinary
-
Increased urea in blood.
♦
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas/intestine, constipation, nausea
, vomiting and blood in stool.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in platelets.
Miscellaneous
-
Asthma, inflammation of bronchus/sinus/joint, difficulty in breathing, urinary tract infection, frequent urination, infection, impotence, hair loss, muscle/joint pain, weakness and sweating.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.