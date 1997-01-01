Side effect(s) of Astemizole

Read the side effects of Astemizole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal heart rhythm.- Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness.- Drowsiness, headache, fatigue, increased appetite and weight and nervousness.- Nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.- Dry mouth, inflammation of pharynx and eye.- Joint pain.* It may cause dizziness or drowsiness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.