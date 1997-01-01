Side effect(s) of Astemizole

Read the side effects of Astemizole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe Effects
-
Abnormal heart rhythm.
Most Common
-
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, headache, fatigue, increased appetite and weight and nervousness.
Gastrointestinal System
-
Nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Eye and ENT
-
Dry mouth, inflammation of pharynx and eye.
Other
-
Joint pain.
Other Precautions :
* It may cause dizziness or drowsiness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.