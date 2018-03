Read the side effects of Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.- Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness and confusion.- Itching, fever, ear pain, nasal congestion, ringing in the ear, bloody or blacky stools and diffcuilty in breathing.* Avoid excess dosage.