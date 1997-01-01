Side effect(s) of Asenapine

Read the side effects of Asenapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Brain disorder, movement disorder, weight increased and drowsiness.- Constipation, dry mouth, motionless, increased saliva, stomach discomfort and vomiting.- Fatigue and irritability.- Increased appetite.- Weakness, dizziness and sleeplessness.- High blood pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.* It may affect blood sugar level; monitor sugar level regularly while taking this medication.