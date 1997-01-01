Side effect(s) of Asenapine

Read the side effects of Asenapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Brain disorder, movement disorder, weight increased and drowsiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, dry mouth, motionless, increased saliva, stomach discomfort and vomiting.
General
-
Fatigue and irritability.
Metabolic
-
Increased appetite.
Central Nervous system
-
Weakness, dizziness and sleeplessness.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* It may affect blood sugar level; monitor sugar level regularly while taking this medication.