Side effect(s) of Articane HCl and Epinephrine Injection

Read the side effects of Articane HCl and Epinephrine Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, back pain, injection site pain, burning sensation above injection site, uneasiness and neck pain.- Bleeding, migraine, fainting, fast heart rate and elevated blood pressure.- Indigestion, tongue inflammation, gum bleeding, mouth ulceration, nausea, tongue swelling, tooth disorder and vomiting.- Bruising, swelling of lymph nodes.- Fluid retention and increased thirst.- Joint pain, muscle pain, and chronic bone infection.- Dizziness, dry mouth, facial paralysis, abnormal increase in sensitivity, increased salivation, nervousness, nerve disease, tingling, drowsiness, exacerbation of Kearns-Sayre Syndrome.- Inflammation of pharynx, runny nose and sinus pain.- Itching and skin disorder.- Ear pain and taste perversion.* Avoid excess dosage.