Side effect(s) of Articane HCl and Epinephrine Injection

Read the side effects of Articane HCl and Epinephrine Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, back pain, injection site pain, burning sensation above injection site, uneasiness and neck pain.
Heart
-
Bleeding, migraine, fainting, fast heart rate and elevated blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, tongue inflammation, gum bleeding, mouth ulceration, nausea, tongue swelling, tooth disorder and vomiting.
Blood and Lymphatic
-
Bruising, swelling of lymph nodes.
Metabolic
-
Fluid retention and increased thirst.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain, and chronic bone infection.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, dry mouth, facial paralysis, abnormal increase in sensitivity, increased salivation, nervousness, nerve disease, tingling, drowsiness, exacerbation of Kearns-Sayre Syndrome.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx, runny nose and sinus pain.
Skin
-
Itching and skin disorder.
Eye and ENT
-
Ear pain and taste perversion.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.