Side effect(s) of Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation

Read the side effects of Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abscess, allergic reaction, digitalis intoxication, fever, hernia, injection site pain, neck rigidity, neoplasm, pelvic pain and retroperitoneal hemorrhage.- Blood clots in veins, abnormal heart rhythm, congestive heart failure, heart block, heart attack, prolonged QT interval and fast heart rate.- Constipation, stomach inflammation, blood in stool, mouth infection, periodontal abscess and rectal bleeding.- Dehydration, fluid renetention, decreased glucose tolerance levels, gout, increase or decrease in blood glucose.- Joint pain/inflammation, bone disorder, rheumatoid arthritis.- Agitation, stroke, decreased body movement, paralysis, drowsiness and tremor.- Lung cancer, respiratory disorder and voice alteration.- Dry skin, herpes simplex, herpes zoster, skin discoloration and skin hypertrophy.- Abnormal vision and glaucoma.- Breast cancer, calcium crystalluria (presence of calcium phosphate crystals in urine sediment), blood in urine, kidney stone, night time urination, increase PSA levels, pus in urine, urinary tract disorder and urine abnormality.* Avoid excess dosage.