Side effect(s) of Antihemophiliac factor

Read the side effects of Antihemophiliac factor as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and headache.
Skin
-
Itching, flushing of face, hives, swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat, burning/redness/irritation at the injection site and unusual bruising or bleeding.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach upset, stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and sore throat.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, difficulty in breathing, fast heart beat and chest tightness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage. Should not be administered at a rate exceeding 10 mL/minute. Rapid administration of a Factor VIII concentrate may result in vasomotor reactions.