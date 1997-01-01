Side effect(s) of Antihemophiliac factor

Read the side effects of Antihemophiliac factor as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness and headache.- Itching, flushing of face, hives, swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat, burning/redness/irritation at the injection site and unusual bruising or bleeding.- Stomach upset, stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and sore throat.- Fever, chills, difficulty in breathing, fast heart beat and chest tightness.* Avoid excess dosage. Should not be administered at a rate exceeding 10 mL/minute. Rapid administration of a Factor VIII concentrate may result in vasomotor reactions.