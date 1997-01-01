Side effect(s) of Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Read the side effects of Ampicillin and Sulbactam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain at injection site.- Fatigue and malaise.- Upset stomach, abdominal distention, sore throat/mouth, vomiting, gas, nausea, and diarrhea.- Itching, swelling of the face/hands/feet, difficulty in breathing, mucosal bleeding, dizziness, chest pain, skin rash, unusual bleeding or bruising, sore throat, difficult or painful urination and swollen tongue.* Keep this product, as well as syringes and needles, out of the reach of children and pets.* Do not "double-up" the dose when a dose is missed.