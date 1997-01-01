Side effect(s) of Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Read the side effects of Ampicillin and Sulbactam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local
-
Pain at injection site.
Central Nervous System
-
Fatigue and malaise.
Gastrointestinal
-
Upset stomach, abdominal distention, sore throat/mouth, vomiting, gas, nausea, and diarrhea.
Allergic reactions
-
Itching, swelling of the face/hands/feet, difficulty in breathing, mucosal bleeding, dizziness, chest pain, skin rash, unusual bleeding or bruising, sore throat, difficult or painful urination and swollen tongue.
Other Precautions :
* Keep this product, as well as syringes and needles, out of the reach of children and pets.
* Do not "double-up" the dose when a dose is missed.