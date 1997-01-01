Side effect(s) of Amphotericin B

Read the side effects of Amphotericin B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Inflammation of vein, high or low blood pressure, abnormal heart rate and rhythm, chest pain, cardiac arrest, dilatation of blood vessels, bleeding, heart valve disease, heart failure, heart attack and fast breathing.- Headache, sleeplessness, anxiety, weakness, confusion, dizziness, abnormal thinking, agitation, coma, convulsions, depression, hallucinations, uneasiness, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness, tremor, increased tone of muscle, speech disorder, fainting, stroke, abnormal movements and peripheral nerve damage.- Rash, itching, sweating, hair loss, dry skin, herpes simplex, easy bruising, skin discoloration, skin ulcer, allergic reactions and flushing.- Inflammation of conjunctiva, dry eyes, bleeding in eyes, visual impairment inflammation of pharynx, visual disturbance and deafness or ringing in the ear.- Vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, anorexia, GI bleeding, dry mouth/nose, difficulty in swallowing, increased thirst, eructation, fecal incontinence, flatulence, piles, intestinal obstruction, inflammation of gums and tongue, mouth ulcer, rectal disorder, bloody diarrhea, cramping and abdomen pain.- Blood in urine, kidney failure, abnormal kidney function, painful urination, urinary incontinence or retention, vaginal bleeding, albumin or glucose in urine, decreased urine, inability to concentrate urine, impotence and accumulation of acids.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, fluid overload, in some people increased level of white blood cells, increase in eosinophils and coagulation defects.- Increased liver enzymes, liver damage, hepatitis, jaundice and gall bladder inflammation.- Allergic reactions and sometimes severe enough to cause death.- Pain and inflammation at injection site and inflammation of vein.- Increase in blood sugar, blood volume, weight changes and electrolyte abnormalities.- Bone, joint and muscle pain and weakness.- Difficulty in breathing, increased cough, nose bleed, stuffy nose, sinusitis, hiccup, lung disorder, respiratory failure, asthma, pneumonia and fluid collection in the lungs.- Flu–like symptoms, high fever, shaking chills, immunological reactions, organ damage, infections, complications due to the procedure and swelling of the face, headache, and generalized weakness.* Monitor kidney and liver function changes.