Side effect(s) of Amitriptyline and Perphenazine

Read the side effects of Amitriptyline and Perphenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High/low blood pressure, slow/fast heart rate, fainting, heart arrest, poor blood circulation, abnormal heart rhythm, lightheadedness, faintness, dizziness, EKG changes and palpitations.- Sedation, movement disorder, restlessness, rigidity, drowsiness, headache, weakness, anxiety, agitation, mania, exacerbation of psychosis, dizziness, tremor, fatigue, slurring of speech, sleeplessness, vertigo, seizures, abnormalities of CSF proteins, excitement, catatonic-like states, lethargy, hyperactivity and abnormal dreams.- Photosensitivity reaction, pigmentation, dry skin, inflammation, hives, rash, skin disorder, pimples and itching.- Increased eye pressure, photophobia, nose inflammation, inflammation of pharynx, ringing in the ear, blurred vision, nasal congestion, and dilatation of pupil.- Indigestion, intestinal obstruction, constipation, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, peculiar taste, dry mouth or throat.- Urinary retention, impotence, sexual dysfunction, menstrual irregularities and night time urination.- Abnormal decrease in white blood cells, eosinophilia, anemia, bruising and decrease in platelets.- Jaundice.- Increase or decrease in blood sugar.- Asthma, difficulty in breathing and cough.- Increased appetite, weight and thirst, breast enlargement in males and milk secretion in women.* Patient may develop with involuntary muscle movements; if it so consult with your doctor immediately.