Side effect(s) of Adapalene

Read the side effects of Adapalene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.A brief sensation of warmth or stinging may occur immediately after applying the medication, redness, dryness, itching of the skin and scaling, mild burning, or worsening of acne may occur during the first 2-4 weeks of using the medication.* Avoid excess dosage.* It is recommended to use a mild soap and lukewarm water to wash with while on this medication.