Side effect(s) of Abobotulinumtoxin A Injection

Read the side effects of Abobotulinumtoxin A Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Pain or reaction at the injection sitePain and weakness in the injected muscleAllergic reactionSpread to other sites may cause muscle weakness resulting in symptoms like swallowing difficulties, breathing difficulties, double vision, drooping of eyelid, loss of voice and urinary incontinence• Spread of toxin effects are reported away from the injection sites which involves muscle weakness and vision disturbances. It is advised to recognise the symptoms earlier and should not perform skilled tasks such as driving or operating machinery.• People may find difficulty in breathing and it is necessary to call for a emergency help if the symptoms gets worser.• Patients with swallowing difficulty may need a feeding tube to receive food supplements and liquids.