Drugs for Optic Neuritis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Optic Neuritis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Optic Neuritis Triamcinolone Triamcinolone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma. Trade Names : More... Trifluridine Trifluridine is an antiviral agent, prescribed for eye infection.