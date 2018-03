List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Muscular Dystrophy. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Muscular Dystrophy

Dantrolene Dantrolene is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for certain types of spasticity or muscle spasms.

Drotaverine Drotaverine is an antispasmodic, prescribed for pain and dysfunction caused by smooth muscle spasm. Trade Names : More...

Eperisone Eperisone is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasms. Trade Names :

Fenoverine Fenoverine is an antispasmodic, prescribed for muscle spasms. Trade Names :

Methocarbamol Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle pain and discomfort caused by strains, sprains and injuries. Trade Names : More...

Nusinersen Nusinersen is a survival motor neuron (SMN-2) directed antisense oligonucleotide which is prescribed for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in children and adults. Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disease which affects the nervous system and causes weakness of muscles under voluntary control. Oligonucleotides are small strands of DNA or RNA that can bind to specific molecules of RNA. Nusinersen increases the production of SMN protein, which is deficient in these patients.

Pipecuronium Pipecuronium is a long-acting neuromuscular blocking agent which causes reversible paralysis of the skeletal muscles. It is used to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery. It is also recommended to provide relaxation of skeletal muscles during endotracheal intubation (procedure involves placing a tube into the windpipe to maintain an open airway). It works by blocking the signal transmission at the junction connecting muscles and nerves. Trade Names :