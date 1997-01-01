Drugs for Meniere’s

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Meniere’s . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Meniere’s Disease Betahistine Betahistine is an anti-vertigo agent, prescribed for dizziness (vertigo) in those who have Meniere's disease. Trade Names : More... Cyclizine World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action. Cyclizine is a histamine H1 inhibitor prescribed for adults and children 6 years and above for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to • Motion sickness • Surgeries • Drugs like narcotic analgesics and by general anaesthetics given in the post-operative period • Radiotherapy , especially for breast cancer Menière's disease and other forms of vestibular disturbance (rarely) Cyclizine was discovered in 1947. It is on the. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action. Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More... Diphenidol Diphenidol is an antiemetic and an antivertigo agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting. The medication inhibits the receptor activity to control nausea and vomiting. It is also used in the treatment of Meniere’s disease.