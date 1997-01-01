medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Meniere’s

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Meniere’s . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Meniere’s Disease

Cyclizine

Cyclizine is a histamine H1 inhibitor prescribed for adults and children 6 years and above for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to • Motion sickness • Surgeries • Drugs like narcotic analgesics and by general anaesthetics given in the post-operative period • Radiotherapy, especially for breast cancerMenière's disease and other forms of vestibular disturbance (rarely) Cyclizine was discovered in 1947. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action.

Diphenidol

Diphenidol is an antiemetic and an antivertigo agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting. The medication inhibits the receptor activity to control nausea and vomiting. It is also used in the treatment of Meniere’s disease.
Meniere’s Disease – Symptoms and Signs – Causes – Diagnosis – Treatment - FAQ’s

Meniere’s Disease – Symptoms and Signs – Causes – Diagnosis – Treatment - FAQ’s

Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.
About - Symptoms - Causes and Diagnosis - Treatment - Support Groups - FAQ’s - Glossary - Videos - Reference -


Related Links

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.