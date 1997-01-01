Drugs for Meniere’s

Cyclizine is a histamine H1 inhibitor prescribed for adults and children 6 years and above for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to
• Motion sickness
• Surgeries
• Drugs like narcotic analgesics and by general anaesthetics given in the post-operative period
• Radiotherapy
, especially for breast cancer
• Menière's disease
and other forms of vestibular disturbance (rarely)
Cyclizine was discovered in 1947. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines
. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action.