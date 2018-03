Drugs for Meniere’s

Cyclizine is a histamine H1 inhibitor prescribed for adults and children 6 years and above for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to • Motion sickness • Surgeries • Drugs like narcotic analgesics and by general anaesthetics given in the post-operative period • Radiotherapy , especially for breast cancer Menière's disease and other forms of vestibular disturbance (rarely) Cyclizine was discovered in 1947. It is on the. Cyclizine also exerts a central anticholinergic (antimuscarinic) action.