Drugs for Leprosy

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Leprosy. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Leprosy Clarithromycin Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More... Clofazimine Clofazimine is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for leprosy with other drugs. It is also used to treat reactions to anti Ė leprosy drugs. Trade Names : More... Dapsone Dapsone is an antibacterial drug, prescribed for leprosy and skin infections either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : Thalidomide Thalidomide is an immunomodulatory agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma, and erythema nodosum leprosum (ENL). Trade Names : More...