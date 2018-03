Nizatidine is prescribed for the treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, and in cases of heartburn acid indigestion or sour stomach due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Nizatidine is used as a maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer conditions after the healing of an active duodenal ulcer. Nizatidine works by lowering the amount of gastric acid by inhibiting its secretion, thereby promoting the healing of the ulcer.