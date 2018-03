Drugs for Ear Blockage

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ear Blockage. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ear Blockage Phenylephrine Phenylephrine is a selective alpha agonist, used to increase blood pressure and topically as a nasal decongestant. It is also used in the eye to dilate the pupil or to constrict superficial blood vessels in eye allergy. Trade Names : More... Triethanolamine Polypeptide Triethanolamine Polypeptide is an emulsion, prescribed for removal of earwax before ear examination. Tyrothricin Tyrothricin is a topical antibiotic, prescribed for sore throat, skin infections and ear infections. Trade Names :