Drugs for Cataract in Detail

Glutathione has antioxidant
properties and is used to prevent adverse effects to anticancer drugs.
It is used for the prevention of aging
and the treatment of conditions like cataracts
, asthma
, heart disease
, memory loss
, skin lightening and male infertility
, though its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established.
Glutathione has obtained orphan drug status for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism
of glutathione (in the form of liposomal glutathione), cystic fibrosis
(in the form of s-nitroglutathione) and lung dysfunction following lung transplant
.