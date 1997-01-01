medindia
Drugs for Cataract in Detail

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cataract in Detail. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cataract

Glutathione

Glutathione has antioxidant properties and is used to prevent adverse effects to anticancer drugs. It is used for the prevention of aging and the treatment of conditions like cataracts, asthma, heart disease, memory loss, skin lightening and male infertility, though its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established. Glutathione has obtained orphan drug status for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolismof glutathione (in the form of liposomal glutathione), cystic fibrosis (in the form of s-nitroglutathione) and lung dysfunction following lung transplant.
Hepafresh | M-GAM | M-GAM
Cataract in Detail

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cataract
About Cataract - Factors of Cataract - Causes of Cataract - Drug causes of Cataract - Diabetics prone to cataract - Cataract and Skin Diseases - Why is it important to treat Cataract - Cataract advise for Surgery - Management of Cataract - Types of Cataract surgeries - What is an Intraocular Lens - What are my Options - Risks in Cataract Surgery  - What is one supposed to do after Cataract Sugery    - Use of Lasers in Cataract -


