Drugs for Cardiac Markers

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cardiac Markers. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cardiac Markers Bretylium Tosylate Injection Bretylium Tosylate Injection is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for ventricular fibrillation and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmia. Loxaglate Loxaglate is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.