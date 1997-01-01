Local Anesthetics

ICD Code -Y48.3

Benoxinate This medication is a local anesthetic, used in ophthalmology to determine fluid pressure inside the eye and for fitting of contact lenses.

Benzocaine This medication is a local anesthetic used to treat painful conditions such as mouth ulcers, sore throat, before inserting instruments into the rectum or vagina for examination.

Benzocaine/Antipyrine

Bupivacaine This medication is a local anesthetic, used for surgery and for obstetrical procedures.

Enflurane This medication is a structural isomer of isoflurane, prescribed for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia.

Lidocaine and Prilocaine This medication is a dermal anesthesia, prescribed for tingling, pricking or numbness of a person's skin.

Lidocaine and Tetracaine This medication is a local anesthetic, used as a topical local analgesia before certain medical procedures for skin.

Mepivacaine This medication is a local anesthetic, prescribed for inducing local or regional analgesia and anesthesia during surgical procedures, labor, or delivery.

Oxethazaine This medication is a potent local anesthetic, prescribed for rapid and effective relief in gastritis, esophagitis, hiatus hernia, heartburn of pregnancy and peptic ulcer.

Polidocanol Injection This medication is a local anaesthetic and antipruritic agent, prescribed for small varicose veins.