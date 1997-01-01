Local Anesthetics
ICD Code -Y48.3
This medication is a local anesthetic, used in ophthalmology to determine fluid pressure inside the eye and for fitting of contact lenses.
This medication is a local anesthetic used to treat painful conditions such as mouth ulcers, sore throat, before inserting instruments into the rectum or vagina for examination.
Benzocaine/Antipyrine
This medication is a local anesthetic, used for surgery and for obstetrical procedures.
This medication is a structural isomer of isoflurane, prescribed for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia.
This medication is a dermal anesthesia, prescribed for tingling, pricking or numbness of a person's skin.
This medication is a local anesthetic, used as a topical local analgesia before certain medical procedures for skin.
This medication is a local anesthetic, prescribed for inducing local or regional analgesia and anesthesia during surgical procedures, labor, or delivery.
This medication is a potent local anesthetic, prescribed for rapid and effective relief in gastritis, esophagitis, hiatus hernia, heartburn of pregnancy and peptic ulcer.
This medication is a local anaesthetic and antipruritic agent, prescribed for small varicose veins.
This medication is a local anesthetic agent, prescribed for acute pain management and for blocking the generation and conduction of nerve impulses that send signal to the brain.