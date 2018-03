Anti- Alzheimer's Agents

ICD Code -Y51.8

Memantine This medication is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)-receptor antagonist, recommended for Alzheimer's disease.

Rivastigmine This medication is a reversible non-competitive inhibitor of acetylcholinestrace, prescribed for mild to moderate dementia in patients with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

Tacrine This medication is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for mild to moderate dementia.

Acetylcholinesterase inhibitor. - ICD Code -Y51.8

Donepezil This medication is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for dementia of Alzheimer's disease.

Cholinesterase Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y51.8