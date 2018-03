Anti-allergic And Anti-inflammatory Agents

ICD Code -Y43.0

Amlexanox This medication is an anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for aphthous ulcers or canker sores in people with normal immune systems.

Ebastine This medication is a non-sedating antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.

Emedastine Difumarate Ophthalmic Solution This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.