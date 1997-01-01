Morphine and its Interactions with Alcohol

Morphine interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Morphine
Morphine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain. It is also used as a sedative.
Trade Names
Morphine Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of two or more than two alcoholic drinks along with morphine can cause dangerous side effects like coma or death.
How to Take the Medication - Morphine
Morphine is prescribed as a narcotic drug. You should follow doctor's advice regarding the required dose before taking the drug as it can cause severe side effects.