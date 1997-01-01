Lorazepam and its Interactions with Alcohol

Lorazepam interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Lorazepam
Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.
Trade Names
Lorazepam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol adds to the effects of lorazepam on the central nervous system like drowsiness and decreased motor skills. Taking alcohol with lorazepam may lead to depressed heart and lung functions.
How to Take the Medication - Lorazepam
Lorazepam is available in the form of a tablet and a concentrate (liquid) to take by mouth up to 3 times a day. Use a marked dropper to measure the concentrate. Dilute the concentrate in 1 ounce/ 30 milliliters or more of water before intake. Do not use more than recommended dose.