Lisinopril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Lisinopril
Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.
Lisinopril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: Those who are taking lisinopril should avoid sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. This combination may reduce the blood pressure-lowering effect of lisinopril.
Potassium Rich Foods: Lisinopril has the capacity to increase blood potassium level which can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges and green leafy vegetables when you are on enalapril.
Lisinopril Interactions with Alcohol
Don't take alcohol when you are on lisinopril to avoid unwanted side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Lisinopril
Lisinopril comes in the form of a tablet. It is prescribed to be taken once a day, around the same time every day. Carefully follow the instructions given by your doctor and on the prescription label. Do not exceed or skip the dose. If you miss the dose, take it as soon as you remember. Do not double the dose at a time to make up the skipped dose. You should not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor even if you feel better.