Ibuprofen and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ibuprofen interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ibuprofen
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. This medication decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body.
Trade Names
Ibuprofen Interactions with Food and Herbs
Cannabis sativa: Ibuprofen may interact with marijuana (Cannabis sativa) to increase the risk of bleeding.
Ibuprofen Interactions with Alcohol
Ibuprofen interacts with alcohol. Due to this interaction, stomach bleeding and severe liver damage may arise.
How to Take the Medication - Ibuprofen
Ibuprofen should be taken with milk or food to reduce the chances of stomach irritation.