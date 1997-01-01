Ibrutinib and its Interactions with Food and Herbs

Ibrutinib interaction with Food and Herbs. - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ibrutinib
Ibrutinib belongs to a group of medications called as kinase inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of cancer of the cells of the immune system (mantle cell lymphoma) in patients who have been treated earlier with a minimum of one chemotherapy medication. Ibrutinib is also used in the treatm
Ibrutinib Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and Seville Oranges: Intake of grapefruit or Seville oranges along with ibrutinib may increase the plasma concentration of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Ibrutinib
Ibrutinib comes in the form of a capsule to be taken once daily by mouth. Do not crush, chew or open the capsule. Swallow the capsule as a whole with a glass of water. Follow the dose as directed by the physician.