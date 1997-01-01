Clorazepate and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Clorazepate interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Clorazepate
Clorazepate is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.
Clorazepate Interactions with Food and Herbs
Ginkgo biloba and St.John's Wort: Clorazepate may interact with Ginkgo biloba and St. John's wort.The combination of these herbs with clorazepate should therefore be avoided.
Periwinkle: The interaction of clorazepate with vinpocetine, which is a derivative of periwinkle (Vinca species), may actually be beneficial. However, further studies are needed to prove the interaction.
Clorazepate Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol adds to the effect of clorazepate on the central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills.
How to Take the Medication - Clorazepate
Clorazepate comes as a tablet to take by mouth. You may take it one to three times a day. Stick to the recommended dose. If you take clorazepate to treat anxiety, your doctor will prescribe a low dose initially and will increase it gradually. If you take it for alcohol withdrawal, your doctor will start you on a high dose and then gradually decrease the dose.