Clopidogrel and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Clopidogrel interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Clopidogrel
Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet agent, that is, a drug that inhibits the ability of platelets to clump together as part of a blood clot. This medication is prescribed either alone or with other medications for prevention or treatment of stroke and heart attack (which are usually caused by bl
Clopidogrel Interactions with Food and Herbs
Ginkgo Biloba: When you take clopidogrel, you should not take ginkgo biloba as it increases the risk of bleeding.
Clopidogrel Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with clopidogrel can increase the chances of bleeding from the stomach.
How to Take the Medication - Clopidogrel
Take clopidogrel with food and plenty of water. You should not start or stop it on your own. Stick to the recommended dose. Read the instructions before use and follow exactly as directed.