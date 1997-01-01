Cilostazol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Cilostazol interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Cilostazol
Cilostazol is a phosphodiesterase type 3 inhibitor, prescribed for intermittent claudication.
Trade Names
Cilostazol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: If you are on cilostazol, you should not eat or drink grapefruit or its juice as it can increase the level of cilostazol in the blood.
St.John's Wort: Taking St. John's Wort may alter the metabolism of cilostazol. So, it's better to avoid the combination of cilostazol and St.John's Wort
Cilostazol Interactions with Alcohol
Cilostazol interacts with alcohol, and therefore the combination should be avoided
How to Take the Medication - Cilostazol
Cilostazol comes in the form of a tablet. It can be taken twice a day preferably on an empty stomach 30 minutes before or 2 hours after food. Read and follow the given instructions exactly as directed on the prescription label. Stick to the recommended dose. Do not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor.