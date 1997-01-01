Chlorthalidone and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Chlorthalidone interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Chlorthalidone
Chlorthalidone is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.
Trade Names
Chlorthalidone Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and juice: Don't eat or drink grapefruit or its juice when you are on chlorthalidone as grapefruit can increase the effects of this drug resulting in severe lowering of blood pressure.
Chlorthalidone Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol can add to the drowsiness caused by chlorthalidone.
How to Take the Medication - Chlorthalidone
Chlorthalidone is available in the form of a tablet to be taken once a day preferably after breakfast. Do not miss a dose. Even if you miss, take as soon as you remember but do not double the dose at the same time to compensate the missed dose.