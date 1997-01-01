Bosentan and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Bosentan interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Bosentan
Bosentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs). The medication blocks the effects of endothelin-1 thereby decreases blood pressure in lungs. The medication also inhibits blood vessel thickening.
Trade Names
Bosentan Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the concentration of bosentan in the body leading to side effects like nausea, vomiting, headache and liver problems.
Bosentan Interactions with Alcohol
If you drink alcohol while taking bosentan, you may suffer from some problems in your liver.
How to Take the Medication - Bosentan
Bosentan comes in the form of a tablet to be taken twice a day. Read the instructions carefully and take the medicines exactly as directed. Don't skip or exceed a dose. It may take 1-2 months to produce positive results. Even if you feel well, do not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor.