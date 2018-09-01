Tips to Protect Your Baby's Skin During Winter

Winter can bring in seasonal illness to the baby as the cold season can make their skin dry that can lead to diaper rash, rough cheeks, flaky skin, and scalp. So, give your little bundle of joy extra care.

Ranjan Pejawar, Bangalore based pediatrician outlines the common skin problems that babies face during winter:



‘Hydrating the baby's skin with essential oils, gentle shampoo/soap and nourishing with oil massages can prevent skin dryness.’ Diaper Rash : Wearing a diaper of the wrong size and friction generally causes diaper rashes.

: Wearing a diaper of the wrong size and friction generally causes diaper rashes. Rough, Red Cheeks : Chapped skin is basically dry skin that becomes inflamed due to irritation caused by friction from clothing and runny nose.

: Chapped skin is basically dry skin that becomes inflamed due to irritation caused by friction from clothing and runny nose. Eczema: Babies with eczema have insufficient skin surface for holding moisture. Like regular dry skin, dermatitis tends to erupt during winter "Baby's skin is naturally hydrated and moist and natural products provide the gentle care required to preserve the softness of the baby's skin," says Prathibha, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.



Tips to protect your baby's skin from the harsh winter



Give an oil massage to your baby before a bath to nourish your baby's skin.

Give your baby a massage 2-3 times daily with an oil infused with Winter Cherry to improve skin tone and soothe baby skin.

During winter, avoid giving the baby a head bath every day and use only lukewarm water for the daily bath. Hot water may hurt the protective layer of your baby's skin.

Choose a moisturizer that contains the goodness of olive oil and almond oil which improves skin softness.

Use a diaper rash cream infused with Almond Oil to protect your baby's bottom from the irritating rashes.

Choose a mild and gentle shampoo/soap which is enriched with herbs and is from parabens and alcohol.

Use a baby bath with ingredients like chickpea, fenugreek and green gram to retain the natural oils in baby's skin.



