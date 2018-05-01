medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Bird Flu News

South Korea's New Case of Bird Flu

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 5, 2018 at 11:54 AM Bird Flu News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After the discovery of a new case of avian influenza in South Korea, around 197,000 chickens at a farm close to the capital city were culled, the government reported.

The government has imposed a 48-hour ban on transporting poultry products in the north of the country.
South Korea's New Case of Bird Flu
South Korea's New Case of Bird Flu

The affected farm is located in Pocheon, 45 km north of Seoul, and had recorded the deaths of 30 birds since Tuesday, with preliminary tests showing that they were infected with bird flu, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading, the government decided to cull the birds and inspect farms located within a 3-km radius of the affected site.

Inquiries were ongoing to determine whether the case involved the same highly pathogenic strain currently affecting the southwest of the country.

The latest case, the first of its kind in the northern province of Gyeonggi, caused alarm among quarantine officials, who have been fighting to contain the expansion of the H5N6 strain in the southwest of the country since November.

In the province of Jeolla, one of the worst affected, the government confirmed that nine farms had been infected by the virulent strain.

About 36,700 birds had been culled in three provinces and disinfection processes were being carried out in farms in the whole region.

After an H5N6 infection was discovered in the area in December, authorities culled 201,000 ducks.

In 2016, South Korea culled more than 30 million birds to contain the worst outbreak of bird flu in the country's history.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Bird Flu

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

South Korea Detects Fresh Outbreak Of Bird Flu

South Korea Detects Fresh Outbreak Of Bird Flu

South Korea is carrying out epidemiological investigations in the affected farms to determine whether the detected H5 strain was highly pathogenic.

Worst Bird Flu Outbreak in South Korea

Worst Bird Flu Outbreak in South Korea

South Korea has culled 33.12 million animals till Friday. The number is already more than double the previous record of 13.96 million killed in a 2014 outbreak.

Latest Bird Flu Outbreak Almost Under Control: South Korea

Latest Bird Flu Outbreak Almost Under Control: South Korea

The daily number of cases suspected of bird flu has dropped to one or two, indicating that the contagion is almost under control.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Bird Flu Swine Flu 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...