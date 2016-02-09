Caring for a Premature Baby

What is Premature Birth?

A baby born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy period is termed premature, “preemie” or as preterm birth. In such cases, the joy of birth is often over-shadowed by the mother’s fear and nervousness in caring and worrying about her baby. The earlier the baby is born, the more the risk of complications. The preemie will require special care in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in a hospital where the baby will be kept in an incubator and fed via tube feeding.



