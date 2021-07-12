About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
WhatsApp Incubator to Build Digital Health Solutions in India

by Hannah Joy on December 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM
WhatsApp announced an incubator program, where 10 organizations will be selected to help build digital solutions for critical health issues.

Called the WhatsApp Incubator Programme (WIP), the initiative aims to facilitate positive and measurable health outcomes at scale by leveraging the WhatsApp Business Platform.

"During the pandemic we have seen several innovative use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform by government organizations, civic actors, city administrations and many more NGOs, both large and small, across sectors and locations," said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.

"We hope the WhatsApp Incubator Programme brings forth more such innovative and unique solutions that will help solve India's healthcare needs," he said in a statement.
The 10 selected organizations will be guided through a design thinking-led process to build a deeper understanding and applicability of their WhatsApp-powered solution.

The selected organizations will also be provided with technical support in order to design, prototype and pilot their health use cases.

The company said that participating organizations get the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, access on-ground ecosystems, receive support with impact measurement guidance, and a chance to network with funders to scale their use cases.

The programme, for which applications are open till December 24, is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio, WhatsApp said.



Source: IANS
<< Malaria Burden Reduced Between 2019 and 2020 in India
Stress During Covid-19 Affected Parents’ Discipline >>

More News on:
Health Insurance - India Caring for a Premature Baby Neck Cracking 

