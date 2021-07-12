WhatsApp Incubator to Build Digital Health Solutions in India

Advertisement

"We hope the WhatsApp Incubator Programme brings forth more such innovative and unique solutions that will help solve India's healthcare needs," he said in a statement.The 10 selected organizations will be guided through a design thinking-led process to build a deeper understanding and applicability of their WhatsApp-powered solution.The selected organizations will also be provided with technical support in order to design, prototype and pilot their health use cases.The company said that participating organizations get the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, access on-ground ecosystems, receive support with impact measurement guidance, and a chance to network with funders to scale their use cases.The programme, for which applications are open till December 24, is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio, WhatsApp said.Source: IANS