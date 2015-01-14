How to Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga?
What Causes a Bad Mood?There are numerous possible causes of anger, frustration, stress and other emotions that are often clubbed together as mood swings or a bad mood. From the pressures of having to pay off home loans and mortgages to climbing the corporate ladder and dealing with social relationships and families, modern life presents us with an endless list of circumstances and situations that could cause a bad mood.
- General Well-being – The effects of aging and the onset of illnesses and diseases can greatly impact stress levels and many of us find it hard to cope with the pressure. Illnesses in the family can also contribute significantly to stress levels, as caring for or simply living with a family member who is unwell can take its toll.
- Social Relationships – Human beings are social animals and a lot of our health problems stem from problems in socializing. Communication problems and arguments with family members, spouses and even friends can drastically increase stress levels. Hostility and ill feeling between other members of your social circle can also cause stress even though may not be directly involved.
- Emotional Health – Social relationships are easy to establish but emotional bonds are not as easy to forge. Expressing your emotions is however critical to your mental well-being and an inability to do so can lead to severe depression and stress. Likewise, depression and stress may also affect your ability to express your emotions.
- Life changing events – Certain events like the loss of a loved one, changing residence or a new job can cause significant amounts of stress. At times the changes may even be positive, but could still be a source of stress, as in the case of receiving a promotion or getting a married.
- Financial Security – In our modern society almost every aspect of life is influenced by what we own and what we can afford. Under such circumstances, financial stress is almost completely unavoidable. Credit card debt, mortgage payments, EMIs and simply managing to pay the rent can make the pressure almost unbearable.
- Occupational Stress – Working in an organization always presents some amount of challenge and for most individuals these could include dealing with difficult colleagues and bosses and at times living up to unrealistic expectations. Many individuals also lack confidence and tend to worry and stress about their ability to cope with tasks at hand.
- Environmental Stress – People who live in cities that are plagued by crimes like theft, home invasions, rape and mob violence are more likely to be stressed because of constant worries about their personal safety or the safety of family members.