Young Kids Could Spread COVID-19 as Much as Older Children and Adults, Says Study

says lead author Taylor Heald-Sargent, MD, PhD, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Lurie Children's and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
‘Children under 5 with COVID-19 have a higher viral load than older children and adults, which may suggest greater transmission, as we see with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. ’
Dr. Heald-Sargent and colleagues analyzed 145 cases of mild to moderate COVID-19 illness within the first week of symptom onset. They compared the viral load in three age groups - children younger than 5 years, children 5-17 years and adults 18-65 years.
"Our study was not designed to prove that younger children spread COVID-19 as much as adults, but it is a possibility,"
says Dr. Heald-Sargent. "We need to take that into account in efforts to reduce transmission as we continue to learn more about this virus."
Source: Eurekalert