Highest COVID-19 Discharges In Karnataka

‘Meanwhile, 83 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the southern state's death toll to 2,230.’

On Thursday, infections also spiked in Mysuru with 430 cases, followed by Ballari (343), Udupi (248), Bengaluru Rural (224), Kalaburagi (220), Belagavi (202) and Dakshian Kannada (198), among others.Meanwhile, 83 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the southern state's death toll to 2,230.With 22 fatalities, Bengaluru Urban's toll crossed the 1,000 mark to settle at 1,009.On a positive note, a record number of 3,793 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours, 1,912 in Bengaluru Urban alone, resulting in the number of discharges rising to 46,694.Of the total number of 1.18 lakh cases, 69,700 are active while the number of patients in ICUs is 620.Source: IANS