by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 31, 2020 at 10:36 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highest COVID-19 Discharges In Karnataka
Record number of 3,793 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in Karnataka./0

"New cases reported from Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 p.m. 6,128," said a health official.

Like every day, Bengaluru Urban has registered the highest number of infections, 2,233, increasing its tally to 53,324, out of which 36,523 are active cases.


On Thursday, infections also spiked in Mysuru with 430 cases, followed by Ballari (343), Udupi (248), Bengaluru Rural (224), Kalaburagi (220), Belagavi (202) and Dakshian Kannada (198), among others.

Meanwhile, 83 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the southern state's death toll to 2,230.

With 22 fatalities, Bengaluru Urban's toll crossed the 1,000 mark to settle at 1,009.

On a positive note, a record number of 3,793 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours, 1,912 in Bengaluru Urban alone, resulting in the number of discharges rising to 46,694.

Of the total number of 1.18 lakh cases, 69,700 are active while the number of patients in ICUs is 620.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake