Young Covid Survivors can be Reinfected: Lancet

‘Get vaccinated today because vaccination boosts your immune responses, prevents reinfection, and reduces transmission.’

In the study, the team involved 2,346 young and fit Marines from the US Marine Corps -- 189 were seropositive (they had previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and had antibodies) and 2,247 were seronegative at the start of the study.Across both groups of recruits, there were 1,098 (45%) new infections between May and November 2020. Among the seropositive participants, 19 (10%) tested positive for a second infection during the study. Of the recruits who were seronegative, 1,079 (48%) became infected during the study.Further, they found that, among the seropositive group, participants who became reinfected had lower antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 virus than those who did not become reinfected. The neutralizing antibodies were also less common -- in 45 (83%) of 54 uninfected, and in six (32%) of 19 reinfected participants.In addition, they found the viral load (the amount of measurable SARS-CoV-2 virus) in reinfected seropositive recruits was on average only 10 times lower than in infected seronegative participants, which could mean that some reinfected individuals could still have a capacity to transmit infection. However, this needs further investigation, the team said.Source: IANS