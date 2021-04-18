by Colleen Fleiss on  April 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM Coronavirus News
India's 10 States Report 86% COVID Deaths
India's ten states accounted 86% of the new COVID-19 deaths in which Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh reported more than half of the total number registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

Fortunately, nine states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.


Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 16,79,740. It now comprises 11.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,09,997 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.02 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

The report comes when India's daily new cases continue to rise with 2,34,692 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 79.32 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases.

However, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,26,71,220 on Saturday. The national recovery rate is 87.23 per cent. A total of 1,23,354 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Source: IANS

