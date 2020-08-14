You Won't Notice You're Full If Your Attention is Elsewhere: Study

The paper is published in the journalThe team found that participants who were fully engaged in a perceptually-demanding task ate roughly the same amount of follow-up crisps regardless of whether or not they were initially given a high or low calorie drink.The people who were engaged in a task which demanded less of them could adjust how much of the additional snack they ate. The people in this group ate 45% fewer crisps after the higher energy drink than after the lower energy drink.Previous research has shown that when perceptual demand is high - so that's where the senses are engaged fully - then the brain filters out some of the sensory information. This is the first time that research has shown that sensory and nutrient cues associated with becoming full (satiety) could be filtered out in a similar way.Professor Martin Yeomans from the School of Psychology at the University of Sussex, said:One-hundred and twenty participants consumed either a low-satiety (75kcal) or high-satiety (272kcal and thicker texture) drink while simultaneously completing a task which was either low or high in perceptual demand.The participants who were given the low perceptual load task, and were given the high-satiety drink felt more full and ate 45% less of the snack offered to them afterwards.However, the participants who were given the higher load perception task were less able to tell when they felt full, and ate more of the snacks offered to them.The researchers conclude that a person's ability to notice when the body feels full depends on how much available attention there is 'left' in the brain.The results provide the first evidence that Load Theory of attention (the idea that a person has a limited amount of sensory information they can notice) can be successfully applied to eating habits.Source: Newswise