Common Pain in the Nerve for All Ages: Sciatica

The associated pain is described as traveling down the leg to the foot and can vary from a dull sensation or soreness to severe stabbing, radiating pain. In some cases, the pain can be so intense that it becomes difficult to walk or stand."Sciatica can affect people at any age, including those who are older and are prone to arthritis," said Yun. "While the most common cause may be a herniated or slipped disk causing pressure on the nerve root, sciatica symptoms can also be triggered by years of wear and tear, bending, twisting, and stretching for long periods of time."The most common symptoms of sciatica include:"One misconception about sciatica is that this type of leg pain always comes with back pain," said Yun. "This is not always the case. Usually, pain is more severe in the leg than the back. You can also experience no back pain at all. If a patient comes in with pain that goes down a certain part of their leg, I can almost guarantee I know exactly what nerves are involved, simply based on the pattern of pain."While certain health conditions, such as obesity, can trigger sciatica, several other factors may contribute to a person having a higher risk, including:The good news is with the right treatment, sciatica can often be relieved.If symptoms of sciatica have been persistent and ongoing, it's important to be evaluated by a physician because sciatica involves irritation or injury to the nerve. If it goes untreated, it could lead to a higher degree of nerve injury.Common treatments for sciatica include:"Surgery is really at the end of the treatment spectrum. It's always an option, but it's never the first option. We always try to relieve pain from sciatica first through conservative measures, like medications and therapy," said Yun. "We explore surgical options if those measures do not work. In many cases, surgery has provided immediate relief and allowed patients to return home the same day and get back to enjoying life virtually pain-free."Source: Newswise