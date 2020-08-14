Hippocampus is the Link Between Family Income and Learning in Children

Surprisingly, previous research had failed to show that the hippocampus underlies income-related gaps in cognition.says Alexandra Decker, lead author of a study published inDecker is a PhD candidate in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Arts & Science at U of T. Her co-authors are professors from the department and include co-senior-author Amy Finn, Katherine Duncan and Donald J. Mabbott who is also with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto.Decker and her colleagues arrived at their result by analyzing data previously gathered from a diverse sample of over 700 children, adolescents and young adults that included assessments of memory and vocabulary, as well as annual family income. They also studied MRI scans of participants.The hippocampus is located in the brain's temporal lobe. As part of the limbic system, it plays a vital role in learning and memory.Previous research linked socioeconomic status and decreased levels of cognition but did not identify the hippocampus as the underlying cause, in part because the hippocampus was viewed as a single, homogeneous structure.The result produced by Decker and her colleagues was based on growing evidence that the hippocampus comprises two distinct regions -- the posterior and anterior.According to Decker,The researchers found that lower socioeconomic status was associated with reduced size of the anterior hippocampus but not the posterior or whole hippocampus.Although the data used in the study was limited to family income, Decker and her colleagues describe factors associated with socioeconomic status that could play a role in the effect -- including stress and the availability of material and non-material resources.says Decker.What's more, she says, children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds can experience a range of stressors.In addition, the researchers found that increases in income benefited brain development only up to a certain threshold.says Decker.she says.The researchers say the finding may be helpful to researchers, educators, and policy makers interested in promoting brain and cognitive health in children from families with lower incomes. It may also provide insight into the types of cognitive processes that require more support in these children.According to Finn, who is head of the Learning and Neural Development Lab at U of T,she says,adds Decker,Source: Newswise