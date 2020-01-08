by Colleen Fleiss on  August 1, 2020 at 12:30 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

WPSI Recommends Anxiety Screening in Women and Adolescent Girls 13 Years or Older
Screening for anxiety in women and adolescent girls 13 years or older, including pregnant and postpartum women is recommended by the Women's Preventive Services Initiative (WPSI), a national coalition of women's health professional organizations and patient representatives.

Screening involves completing a brief clinician- or self-administered questionnaire that describes symptoms of anxiety. Optimal screening intervals are unknown, and clinical judgment should be used to determine frequency. Given the high prevalence of anxiety disorders, lack of recognition in clinical practice, and multiple problems associated with untreated anxiety, clinicians should consider screening women who have not been recently screened.

The recommendation was adopted by the Health Resources and Services Administration and will be incorporated into the summary of covered benefits for preventive services without cost-sharing as required by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Both the guidelines and a systematic review of the evidence are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.


The goal of clinical recommendations for screening is to increase detection and achieve earlier diagnosis of specific types of anxiety and co-occurring conditions; initiate appropriate treatment; and improve health, function, and well-being for women and girls.

To develop the recommendations, researchers reviewed studies that enrolled adolescent girls and adult women not currently diagnosed with anxiety disorders, including those who were pregnant or postpartum, and compared clinical outcomes and harms between women who were and were not screened; diagnostic accuracy studies of screening instruments; and systematic reviews of randomized trials of behavioral and pharmacologic treatments. No studies examined the overall effectiveness and harms of screening for anxiety. But the researchers found strong evidence that screening instruments for anxiety are moderately to highly accurate and that behavioral therapies and antianxiety medications effectively improve anxiety symptoms.

The authors of an accompanying editorial from Yale University School of Medicine suggest that these recommendations are a great start, but issues need to be addressed to ensure that these recommendations can be implemented in clinical practice. In addition, they suggest that it is worth considering why anxiety is so prevalent and what can be done from a public health perspective to prevent it.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Anxiety Attack
Anxiety attacks, also called panic attacks, can spoil your life. Get your life back by understanding what causes anxiety attack and how to cope with it.
READ MORE
Postpartum Psychosis
What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information
READ MORE
Quiz on Anxiety Disorder
Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...
READ MORE
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaAmoebic DysenteryAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineTeenageHyperventilationBereavementPost Traumatic Stress DisorderXenophobia