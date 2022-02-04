Wound Healing Promoted by Blueberries

Wound healing may be aided with the extract of blueberry as per a study to be presented in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
Wound care costs over $50 billion annually. Moreover, conditions like diabetes-related sores and pressure ulcers are often categorized as "nonhealing" chronic wounds, as a result of reduced vascularization (development of nutrient-rich blood vessels).
The study team found that the rats treated with a topical gel containing a wild blueberry phenolic extract had improved migration of endothelial cells to the wound site and a 12% increase in wound closure.
Source: Medindia