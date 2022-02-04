Wound Healing Promoted by Blueberries

Wound healing may be aided with the extract of blueberry as per a study to be presented in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022. Wound care costs over $50 billion annually. Moreover, conditions like diabetes-related sores and pressure ulcers are often categorized as "nonhealing" chronic wounds, as a result of reduced vascularization (development of nutrient-rich blood vessels).

‘Phenolic extract of wild blueberries is found to improve healing, vascularization, and cell migration, thereby aiding in treating wounds.’

"Wild blueberries have the potential to enhance cell migration, new blood vessel formation (angiogenesis) and vascularization and to speed up wound closure. This is especially important in conditions that require enhanced wound closure in patients with chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, burns and pressure ulcers," says Tolu Esther Adekeye, MS, first author of the study.



The study team found that the rats treated with a topical gel containing a wild blueberry phenolic extract had improved migration of endothelial cells to the wound site and a