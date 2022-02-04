About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wound Healing Promoted by Blueberries

by Karishma Abhishek on April 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Wound healing may be aided with the extract of blueberry as per a study to be presented in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.

Wound care costs over $50 billion annually. Moreover, conditions like diabetes-related sores and pressure ulcers are often categorized as "nonhealing" chronic wounds, as a result of reduced vascularization (development of nutrient-rich blood vessels).

The study team found that the rats treated with a topical gel containing a wild blueberry phenolic extract had improved migration of endothelial cells to the wound site and a 12% increase in wound closure.

"Wild blueberries have the potential to enhance cell migration, new blood vessel formation (angiogenesis) and vascularization and to speed up wound closure. This is especially important in conditions that require enhanced wound closure in patients with chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, burns and pressure ulcers," says Tolu Esther Adekeye, MS, first author of the study.

Source: Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Super Immune Boosters Health Benefits of Blueberries Keloids Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis 

