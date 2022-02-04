About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Overcome Childhood Trauma Through Exercise

by Karishma Abhishek on April 2, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Overcome Childhood Trauma Through Exercise

Young female survivors of childhood trauma may benefit from exercise which is found to improve health markers as per a study to be presented at the American Physiological Society annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) 2022.

The trauma experiences are linked to "lasting, negative effects on health, well-being, as well as life opportunities," as per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study analyzed the effects of traumatic events that occurred before the age of 18, such as abuse, neglect, or the loss of a parent.

Approximately 61% of U.S. adults report experiencing at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE )with 16% reporting four or more. However, the study demonstrated "a potential psychophysiological relationship between positive psychological traits and cardiovascular risk factors in young women with ACEs."
"Our data may point to an important cardiovascular psycho-physiological connection in young adult women who have experienced significant childhood psychosocial stress that can be improved via participation in structured, progressive exercise training," wrote the researchers.

Source: Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Trauma Care Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller 

