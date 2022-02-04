Overcome Childhood Trauma Through Exercise

Young female survivors of childhood trauma may benefit from exercise which is found to improve health markers as per a study to be presented at the American Physiological Society annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) 2022.
The trauma experiences are linked to "lasting, negative effects on health, well-being, as well as life opportunities," as per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The study analyzed the effects of traumatic events that occurred before the age of 18, such as abuse, neglect, or the loss of a parent.
"Our data may point to an important cardiovascular psycho-physiological connection in young adult women who have experienced significant childhood psychosocial stress that can be improved via participation in structured, progressive exercise training," wrote the researchers.
