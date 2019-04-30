medindia
Worldwide Rates of Illness, Death in Children & Adolescents

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 30, 2019 at 4:19 PM Research News
New study analyzed worldwide data to estimate illness and death among children and adolescents aged up to 20 in 195 countries and territories from 1990 to 2017.
Worldwide Rates of Illness, Death in Children & Adolescents

Mortality decreased over the 27-year period and that meant children and adolescents were more likely to reach their 20th birthdays. The fastest decline in deaths was among children 1 to 4 years old mostly due to global declines in deaths due to diarrhea, respiratory infection and other common infectious diseases.

However, nonfatal health loss as measured by years lived with disability (YLDs) increased, with some of the leading causes of YLDs in 2017 including iron-deficient anemia, vitamin A deficiency, neonatal disorders, congenital disorders and mental health disorders.

The Global Burden of Disease 2017 collaborators who authored the study note that these summary measures of population health are influenced by data availability and time lags in the reporting of certain health information may mean the estimates are based on data already out of date.

Researchers urge that careful attention be paid to nonfatal illness and disability among children and adolescents around the globe.

Source: Eurekalert

